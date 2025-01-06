Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Lecce 0 Genoa 0

Monza 1 (Caprari 6-pen) Cagliari 2 (Zortea 22, Piccoli 56)

Torino 0 Parma 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Roma v Lazio (1945)

Played Saturday

Fiorentina 0 Napoli 3 (Neres 29, Lukaku 54-pen, McTominay 68)

Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)

Verona 0 Udinese 0

Playing January 14

Como v AC Milan (1730), Atalanta v Juventus (1945)

January 15

Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)

-- AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus competing in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

