Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:

Lecce 0 Inter Milan 4 (Frattesi 6, Martinez 39, Dumfries 57, Taremi 61-pen)

AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)

Udinese 1 (Lucca 38) Roma 2 (Pellegrini 50-pen, Dovbyk 65-pen)

PLaying later (times GMT)

Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)

Monday

Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)

Played Saturday

Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)

Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)

Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)

Friday

Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

5 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

5 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

5 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

6 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

6 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

6 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

6 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

6 hours ago

More Stories From World