Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:
Lecce 0 Inter Milan 4 (Frattesi 6, Martinez 39, Dumfries 57, Taremi 61-pen)
AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)
Udinese 1 (Lucca 38) Roma 2 (Pellegrini 50-pen, Dovbyk 65-pen)
PLaying later (times GMT)
Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
Monday
Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)
Played Saturday
Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)
Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)
Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)
Friday
Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0
