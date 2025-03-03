Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Bologna 2 (Orsolini 48-pen, 56) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 22)

Genoa 1 (Vasquez 81) Empoli 1 (Grassi 36)

Monza 0 Torino 2 (Elmas 41, Casadei 66)

Roma 2 (Saelemaekers 61, Dovbyk 76) Como 1 (Da Cunha 44)

Playing later (times GMT)

AC Milan v Lazio (1945)

Monday

Juventus v Verona (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 0 Venezia 0

Napoli 1 (Billing 87) Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 22)

Udinese 1 (Thauvin 38-pen) Parma 0

Friday

Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0

