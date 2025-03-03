Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 2 (Orsolini 48-pen, 56) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 22)
Genoa 1 (Vasquez 81) Empoli 1 (Grassi 36)
Monza 0 Torino 2 (Elmas 41, Casadei 66)
Roma 2 (Saelemaekers 61, Dovbyk 76) Como 1 (Da Cunha 44)
Playing later (times GMT)
AC Milan v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Juventus v Verona (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 0 Venezia 0
Napoli 1 (Billing 87) Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 22)
Udinese 1 (Thauvin 38-pen) Parma 0
Friday
Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0
