Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Published April 07, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Atalanta 0 Lazio 1 (Isaksen 54)

Empoli 0 Cagliari 0

Lecce 1 (Baschirotto 65) Venezia 1 (Gallo 50-og)

Torino 1 (Elmas 67) Verona 1 (Sarr 64)

Playing later (GMT)

Roma v Juventus (1845)

Monday

Bologna v Napoli (1845)

Played Saturday

AC Milan 2 (Abraham 23, Jovic 64) Fiorentina 2 (Thiaw 7-og, Kean 10)

Monza 1 (Mota 5) Como 3 (Ikone 16, Diao 39, Vojvoda 51)

Parma 2 (Bernabe 60, Ondrejka 69) Inter Milan 2 (Darmian 15, Thuram 45)

Friday

Genoa 1 (Zanoli 77) Udinese 0

