Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Atalanta 2 (Retegui 3, Pasalic 21) Bologna 0
Como 1 (Douvikas 38) Torino 0
Fiorentina 0 Parma 0
Verona 0 Genoa 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Lazio v Roma (1845)
Monday
Napoli v Empoli (1845)
Played Saturday
Inter Milan 3 (Arnautovic 13, Martinez 26, Bisseck 55) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 48)
Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 2, Yildiz 33) Lecce 1 (Baschirotto 87)
Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0
Friday
Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)
