Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Como 1 (Strefezza 59) Genoa 0
Venezia 0 AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 5, Gimenez 90+6)
Fiorentina 2 (Adli 7, Mandragora 25) Empoli 1 (Fazzini 57)
Inter Milan 0 Roma 1 (Soule 22)
Juventus 2 (Gonzalez 11, Kolo Muani 33) Monza 0
Playing later (GMT)
Atalanta v Lecce, Napoli v Torino (both 1845)
Monday
Udinese v Bologna (1630), Lazio v Parma, Verona v Cagliari (1845)
