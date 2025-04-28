Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Como 1 (Strefezza 59) Genoa 0

Venezia 0 AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 5, Gimenez 90+6)

Fiorentina 2 (Adli 7, Mandragora 25) Empoli 1 (Fazzini 57)

Inter Milan 0 Roma 1 (Soule 22)

Juventus 2 (Gonzalez 11, Kolo Muani 33) Monza 0

Playing later (GMT)

Atalanta v Lecce, Napoli v Torino (both 1845)

Monday

Udinese v Bologna (1630), Lazio v Parma, Verona v Cagliari (1845)

