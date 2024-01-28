Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Published January 28, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Atalanta 2 (Miranchuk 33, Scamacca 45+1) Udinese 0

Juventus 1 (Vlahovic 50) Empoli 1 (Baldanzi 70)

AC Milan 2 (Loftus-Cheek 45, 83) Bologna 2 (Zirkzee 29, Orsolini 90+2-pen)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Genoa v Lecce (1130), Monza v Sassuolo, Verona v Frosinone (1400), Lazio v Napoli (1700), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1945)

Playing Monday

Salernitana v Roma (1945)

Played Friday

Cagliari 1 (Viola 77) Torino 2 (Zapata 23, Ricci 45+3)

