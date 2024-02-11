Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Cagliari 1 (Gaetano 51) Lazio 3 (Deiola 26-og, Immobile 49, Felipe Anderson 65)

Roma 2 (Mancini 28, El Shaarawy 44) Inter Milan 4 (Acerbi 17, Thuram 49, Angelino 56-og, Bastoni 90+3)

Sassuolo 1 (Pinamonti 5) Torino 1 (Zapata 9)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Fiorentina v Frosinone (1130), Monza v Verona, Bologna v Lecce (1400), Genoa v Atalanta (1700), AC Milan v Napoli (1945)

Monday

Juventus v Udinese (1945)

Played Friday

Salernitana 1 (Weissman 69) Empoli 3 (Zanoli 23-og, Niang 88-pen, Cancellieri 90+4)

