Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Sassuolo 2 (Pinamonti 54-pen, Ferrari 77) Empoli 3 (Luperto 11, Niang 64-pen, Bastoni 90+4)
Salernitana 0 Monza 2 (Maldini 78, Pessina 83)
Genoa 2 (Retegui 36, Bani 40) Udinese 0
Sunday (times GMT)
Juventus v Frosinone (1130), Cagliari v Napoli (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), AC Milan v Atalanta (1945)
Monday
Roma v Torino (1730), Fiorentina v Lazio (1945)
Played Friday
