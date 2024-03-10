Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Published March 10, 2024
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Bologna 0 Inter Milan 1 (Bisseck 37)
Cagliari 4 (Lapadula 12, Gaetano 40, Shomurodov 51, 76) Salernitana 2 (Kastanos 56, Maggiore 58)
Sassuolo 1 (Thorstvedt 58) Frosinone 0
Genoa 2 (Gudmundsson 52, Vitinha 68) Monza 3 (Pessina 8, Mota 18, Maldini 79)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Lecce v Verona (1130), AC Milan v Empoli (1400), Juventus v Atalanta (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)
Playing Monday
Lazio v Udinese (1945)
Played Friday
Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 61) Torino 1 (Sanabria 64)
