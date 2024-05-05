Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Monza 2 (Djuric 73, 90+2) Lazio 2 (Immobile 11, Vecino 83)
Sassuolo 1 (Lauriente 20) Inter Milan 0
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Cagliari v Lecce (1030), Empoli v Frosinone, Verona v Fiorentina (1300), AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)
Playing Monday
Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)
Played Friday
Torino 0 Bologna 0
