Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Cagliari 1 (Mina 26) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 84)
Empoli 0 Frosinone 0
AC Milan 3 (Florenzi 45, Gabbia 72, Giroud 76) Genoa 3 (Retegui 5-pen, Ekuban 48, Thiaw 87-og)
Roma 1 (Lukaku 15) Juventus 1 (Bremer 31)
Verona 2 (Lazovic 13-pen, Noslin 59) Fiorentina 1 (Castrovilli 42)
Playing Monday (GMT)
Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)
Played Saturday
Monza 2 (Djuric 73, 90+2) Lazio 2 (Immobile 11, Vecino 83)
Sassuolo 1 (Lauriente 20) Inter Milan 0
Played Friday
Torino 0 Bologna 0
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Madrid Open result12 minutes ago
-
Bodies in Mexico presumed to be missing surfers have bullet wounds to head22 minutes ago
-
Rublev battles past Auger-Aliassime to claim Madrid Open title31 minutes ago
-
Cesar Luis Menotti, football romantic who led Argentina to first World Cup32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table41 minutes ago
-
Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85 - federation42 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games with win at Frankfurt42 minutes ago
-
Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams51 minutes ago
-
Furious Moyes blasts West Ham flops after Chelsea run riot52 minutes ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician52 minutes ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League1 hour ago
-
Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans1 hour ago