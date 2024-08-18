Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Empoli 0 Monza 0
Genoa 2 (Vogliacco 20, Messias 90+5) Inter Milan 2 (Thuram 30, 84)
Parma 1 (Man 22) Fiorentina (Biraghi 75) 1
AC Milan 2 (Morata 89, Okafor 90+5) Torino 2 (Thiaw 30-og, Zapata 68)
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Bologna v Udinese, Verona v Napoli (1630), Cagliari v Roma, Lazio v Venezia (1845)
Monday
