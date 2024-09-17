Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Parma 2 (Del Prato 2, Bonny 43) Udinese 3 (Lucca 49, Thauvin 68, 77)

Lazio 2 (Dia 5, Castellanos 20) Verona 1 (Tengstedt 7)

Played Sunday

Atalanta 3 (Retegui 21, De Ketelaere 45, Lookman 45+1) Fiorentina 2 (Martinez Quarta 15, Kean 32)

Cagliari 0 Napoli 4 (Di Lorenzo 18, Kvaratskhelia 66, Lukaku 70, Buongiorno 90+3)

Genoa 1 (De Winter 90+6) Roma 1 (Dovbyk 37)

Monza 1 (Mota 81) Inter Milan 1 (Dumfries 88)

Torino 0 Lecce 0

Saturday

Como 2 (Casale 5-og, Cutrone 53) Bologna 2 (Castro 76, Iling-Junior 90+1)

Empoli 0 Juventus 0

AC Milan 4 (Hernandez 2, Gabbia 16, Pulisic 26-pen, Abraham 29-pen) Venezia 0

