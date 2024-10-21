Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Cagliari 3 (Viola 38, Palomino 74, Coco 78-og) Torino 2 (Sanabria 41, Linetty 55)

Empoli 0 Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 63-pen)

Lecce 0 Fiorentina 6 (Cataldi 20, 45, Colpani 34, 54, Beltran 61, Parisi 72)

Roma 0 Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 60)

Venezia 0 Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 7, Retegui 47)

Playing Monday

Verona v Monza (1845 GMT)

Played Saturday

Como 1 (Paz 45) Parma 1 (Bony 20)

Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 73, 85) Bologna 2 (Orsolini 37, Odgaard 56)

Juventus 1 (Gila 85-og) Lazio 0

AC Milan 1 (Chukwueze 13) Udinese 0

afp

