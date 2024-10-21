Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Cagliari 3 (Viola 38, Palomino 74, Coco 78-og) Torino 2 (Sanabria 41, Linetty 55)
Empoli 0 Napoli 1 (Kvaratskhelia 63-pen)
Lecce 0 Fiorentina 6 (Cataldi 20, 45, Colpani 34, 54, Beltran 61, Parisi 72)
Roma 0 Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 60)
Venezia 0 Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 7, Retegui 47)
Playing Monday
Verona v Monza (1845 GMT)
Played Saturday
Como 1 (Paz 45) Parma 1 (Bony 20)
Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 73, 85) Bologna 2 (Orsolini 37, Odgaard 56)
Juventus 1 (Gila 85-og) Lazio 0
AC Milan 1 (Chukwueze 13) Udinese 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table14 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated14 minutes ago
-
WHO certifies Egypt as malaria-free14 minutes ago
-
Moldovans vote 'no' in referendum on joining EU: partial results24 minutes ago
-
Lebanon media says Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah-linked finance group44 minutes ago
-
Cuba girds for Hurricane Oscar with electricity supply still down44 minutes ago
-
Harris celebrates birthday at Georgia churches as Trump serves McDonald's1 hour ago
-
One dead as flooding hits Italy's northeast flatlands1 hour ago
-
Israel hits Lebanese town with banned phosphorous munitions: Report1 hour ago
-
Israel army says to strike group financing Hezbollah1 hour ago
-
Israel army says to strike group financing Hezbollah2 hours ago