Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Atalanta 6 (De Roon 6, Retegui 9, 58, De Ketelaere 14, Lookman 29, 34) Verona 1 (Sarr 42)

Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Parma v Empoli (1130), Monza v Venezia, Lazio v Genoa (both 1400), Inter v Juventus (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)

Played Friday

Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0

Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0

-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday All Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

8 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

14 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

17 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

17 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

1 day ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

1 day ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

1 day ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

1 day ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World