Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Lecce 1 (Rebic 90+3) Juventus 1 (Cambiaso 68)
Parma 3 (Man 6, Haj Mohamed 53, Delprato 90+1) Lazio 1 (Castellanos 80)
Torino 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 31)
Udinese 0 Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 13, Giannetti 67-og)
Played Saturday
Bologna 3 (Ndoye 21-pen, Orsolini 69-pen, 71) Venezia 0
Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)
AC Milan 3 (Morata 19, Reijnders 44, 69) Empoli 0
Friday
Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 75) Verona 0
Playing Monday (times GMT)
Roma v Atalanta (1945)
-- Fiorentina v Inter Milan to be rescheduled after being called off due to Edoardo Bove collapsing
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From World
-
Biden pardons son Hunter in final weeks of presidency6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool flip script on Man City to take commanding Premier League lead6 minutes ago
-
Auto giant Stellantis announces 'immediate' resignation of CEO Tavares6 minutes ago
-
Thousands to strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election6 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks: the key sticking points16 minutes ago
-
Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gains2 hours ago
-
Syria's embattled Assad seeks to shore up support after Aleppo loss9 hours ago
-
Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gains9 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top9 hours ago