Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Lecce 1 (Rebic 90+3) Juventus 1 (Cambiaso 68)

Parma 3 (Man 6, Haj Mohamed 53, Delprato 90+1) Lazio 1 (Castellanos 80)

Torino 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 31)

Udinese 0 Genoa 2 (Pinamonti 13, Giannetti 67-og)

Played Saturday

Bologna 3 (Ndoye 21-pen, Orsolini 69-pen, 71) Venezia 0

Como 1 (Engelhardt 36) Monza 1 (Caprari 54-pen)

AC Milan 3 (Morata 19, Reijnders 44, 69) Empoli 0

Friday

Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 75) Verona 0

Playing Monday (times GMT)

Roma v Atalanta (1945)

-- Fiorentina v Inter Milan to be rescheduled after being called off due to Edoardo Bove collapsing

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Man Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago

More Stories From World