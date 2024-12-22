Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Published December 22, 2024

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)

Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)

Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)

Sunday (times GMT)

Roma v Parma (1130), Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)

Played Friday

Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)

