Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)
Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)
Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)
Sunday (times GMT)
Roma v Parma (1130), Venezia v Cagliari (1400), Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
More Stories From World
-
Pope slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Bath stay out in front in Premiership as Bristol secure record win14 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch15 minutes ago
-
MLB legend Henderson, career stolen base leader, dead at 6515 minutes ago
-
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's capital15 minutes ago
-
Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Arsenal sparkle24 minutes ago
-
Strong quake strikes off battered Vanuatu24 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch24 minutes ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat24 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury in heavyweight championship rematch24 minutes ago