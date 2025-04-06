Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
AC Milan 2 (Abraham 23, Jovic 64) Fiorentina 2 (Thiaw 7-og, Kean 10)
Monza 1 (Mota 5) Como 3 (Ikone 16, Diao 39, Vojvoda 51)
Parma 2 (Bernabe 60, Ondrejka 69) Inter Milan 2 (Darmian 15, Thuram 45)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Lecce v Venezia (1030), Empoli v Cagliari, Torino v Verona (1300), Atalanta v Lazio (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)
Monday
Bologna v Napoli (1845)
Played Friday
Genoa 1 (Zanoli 77) Udinese 0
