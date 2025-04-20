Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Empoli v Venezia (1300), Bologna v Inter (1600), AC Milan v Atalanta (1845)
Monday
Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)
