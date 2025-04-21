Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 1 (Orsolini 90+4) Inter Milan 0
Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)
AC Milan 0 Atalanta 1 (Ederson 62)
Playing Monday (times GMT)
Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)
Played Saturday
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow