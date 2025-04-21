Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Bologna 1 (Orsolini 90+4) Inter Milan 0

Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)

AC Milan 0 Atalanta 1 (Ederson 62)

Playing Monday (times GMT)

Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)

Played Saturday

Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)

Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)

Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

18 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

1 day ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 day ago
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago

More Stories From World