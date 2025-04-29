Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Udinese 0 Bologna 0

Lazio 2 (Pedro, 79, 84) Parma 2 (Ondrejka 3, 46)

Verona 0 Cagliari 2 (Pavoletti 30, Deiola (90+3)

Played Sunday

Como 1 (Strefezza 59) Genoa 0

Venezia 0 AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 5, Gimenez 90+6)

Fiorentina 2 (Adli 7, Mandragora 25) Empoli 1 (Fazzini 57)

Inter Milan 0 Roma 1 (Soule 22)

Juventus 2 (Gonzalez 11, Kolo Muani 33) Monza 0

Napoli 2 (McTominay 7, 41) Torino 0

Atalanta 1 (Retegui 69-pen) Lecce 1 (Karlsson 29-pen)

Recent Stories

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

2 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

2 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

2 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

2 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

3 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

3 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

3 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

3 hours ago
 Effective Polio surveillance continues

Effective Polio surveillance continues

3 hours ago
 All options available to defuse tension created by ..

All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World