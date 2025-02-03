Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Second Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - second update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:

Juventus 4 (Kolo Muani 61, 64, Vlahovic 90, Conceicao 90+2) Empoli 1 (De Sciglio 4)

Fiorentina 2 (Kean 9, Gudmundsson 30) Genoa 1 (De Winter 55)

AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 45) Inter Milan 1 (De Vrij 90+3)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Roma v Napoli (1945)

Monday

Cagliari v Lazio (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 1 (Djimsiti 35) Torino 1 (Maripan 40)

Monza 0 Verona 1 (Lekovic 13-og)

Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)

Bologna 2 (De Silvestri 25, Fabbian 66) Como 0

Friday

Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)

Recent Stories

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

29 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

1 hour ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

1 hour ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

3 hours ago
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

3 hours ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

3 hours ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

3 hours ago
 King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presen ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair

5 hours ago

More Stories From World