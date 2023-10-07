Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 7 6 0 1 19 3 18
AC Milan 7 6 0 1 15 8 18
Napoli 7 4 2 1 16 6 14
Juventus 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
----------------------------------
Fiorentina 7 4 2 1 15 10 14
----------------------------------
Atalanta 7 4 1 2 11 5 13
----------------------------------
Lecce 7 3 2 2 8 9 11
Bologna 7 2 4 1 6 4 10
Frosinone 7 2 3 2 9 10 9
Torino 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
Sassuolo 7 3 0 4 11 13 9
Monza 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
Roma 7 2 2 3 15 11 8
Genoa 7 2 2 3 10 11 8
Hellas Verona 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
Lazio 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
Udinese 8 0 5 3 4 12 5
----------------------------------
Empoli 8 1 1 6 1 16 4
Salernitana 7 0 3 4 4 14 3
Cagliari 7 0 2 5 2 12 2
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated