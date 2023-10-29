Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 10 7 2 1 16 6 23

Inter Milan 9 7 1 1 24 5 22

AC Milan 9 7 0 2 16 9 21

Napoli 9 5 2 2 20 10 17

Fiorentina 9 5 2 2 18 13 17

Atalanta 9 5 1 3 15 8 16

Bologna 10 3 6 1 11 8 15

Roma 9 4 2 3 20 12 14

Lazio 9 4 1 4 12 12 13

Lecce 10 3 4 3 10 12 13

Monza 9 3 3 3 8 8 12

Frosinone 9 3 3 3 12 13 12

Torino 10 3 3 4 7 12 12

Genoa 10 3 2 5 11 14 11

Sassuolo 10 3 2 5 13 17 11

Hellas Verona 10 2 2 6 6 11 8

Empoli 9 2 1 6 3 16 7

Udinese 9 0 6 3 5 13 6

Salernitana 10 0 4 6 6 20 4

Cagliari 9 0 3 6 5 18 3

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated