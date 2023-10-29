Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 10 7 2 1 16 6 23

Inter Milan 9 7 1 1 24 5 22

AC Milan 9 7 0 2 16 9 21

Napoli 9 5 2 2 20 10 17

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 9 5 2 2 18 13 17

----------------------------------

Atalanta 9 5 1 3 15 8 16

-----------------------------------

Bologna 10 3 6 1 11 8 15

Roma 9 4 2 3 20 12 14

Lazio 9 4 1 4 12 12 13

Lecce 10 3 4 3 10 12 13

Monza 9 3 3 3 8 8 12

Frosinone 9 3 3 3 12 13 12

Torino 10 3 3 4 7 12 12

Genoa 10 3 2 5 11 14 11

Sassuolo 10 3 2 5 13 17 11

Hellas Verona 10 2 2 6 6 11 8

Empoli 9 2 1 6 3 16 7

-----------------------------------

Udinese 9 0 6 3 5 13 6

Salernitana 10 0 4 6 6 20 4

Cagliari 9 0 3 6 5 18 3

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

7 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

8 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

8 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

9 hours ago
Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

9 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

9 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

9 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

9 hours ago

More Stories From World