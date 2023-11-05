Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 11 9 1 1 27 6 28
Juventus 10 7 2 1 16 6 23
AC Milan 10 7 1 2 18 11 22
Napoli 11 6 3 2 24 12 21
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 11 6 1 4 19 10 19
Bologna 11 4 6 1 12 8 18
-----------------------------------
Fiorentina 10 5 2 3 18 14 17
Lazio 11 5 1 5 13 13 16
Roma 10 4 2 4 20 13 14
Monza 10 3 4 3 9 9 13
Lecce 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
Frosinone 10 3 3 4 15 17 12
Torino 10 3 3 4 7 12 12
Genoa 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
Sassuolo 10 3 2 5 13 17 11
Hellas Verona 10 2 2 6 6 11 8
Udinese 10 0 7 3 6 14 7
-----------------------------------
Empoli 10 2 1 7 3 19 7
Cagliari 10 1 3 6 9 21 6
Salernitana 11 0 4 7 6 22 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated