Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 12 9 2 1 19 7 29

Inter Milan 11 9 1 1 27 6 28

AC Milan 12 7 2 3 20 14 23

Napoli 11 6 3 2 24 12 21

-----------------------------

Atalanta 11 6 1 4 19 10 19

Bologna 11 4 6 1 12 8 18

-----------------------------

Roma 11 5 2 4 22 14 17

Fiorentina 11 5 2 4 18 15 17

Monza 11 4 4 3 12 10 16

Lazio 11 5 1 5 13 13 16

Frosinone 11 4 3 4 17 18 15

Torino 11 4 3 4 9 13 15

Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14

Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14

Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12

Udinese 11 1 7 3 7 14 10

Cagliari 12 2 3 7 12 24 9

-----------------------------

Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8

Empoli 11 2 1 8 4 21 7

Salernitana 12 0 5 7 8 24 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated