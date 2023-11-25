Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 12 10 1 1 29 6 31

Juventus 12 9 2 1 19 7 29

AC Milan 12 7 2 3 20 14 23

Napoli 12 6 3 3 24 13 21

-----------------------------

Atalanta 12 6 2 4 20 11 20

Fiorentina 12 6 2 4 20 16 20

-----------------------------

Roma 12 5 3 4 22 14 18

Bologna 12 4 6 2 13 10 18

Monza 12 4 5 3 13 11 17

Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

Torino 12 4 4 4 10 14 16

Frosinone 12 4 3 5 17 20 15

Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14

Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14

Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12

Udinese 12 1 8 3 8 15 11

Empoli 12 3 1 8 5 21 10

------------------------------

Cagliari 12 2 3 7 12 24 9

Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8

Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated