Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 10:41 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 12 10 1 1 29 6 31
Juventus 12 9 2 1 19 7 29
AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26
Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24
-----------------------------
Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20
Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20
-----------------------------
Roma 12 5 3 4 22 14 18
Bologna 12 4 6 2 13 10 18
Monza 12 4 5 3 13 11 17
Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17
Torino 12 4 4 4 10 14 16
Frosinone 12 4 3 5 17 20 15
Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14
Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14
Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12
Udinese 12 1 8 3 8 15 11
Empoli 12 3 1 8 5 21 10
------------------------------
Cagliari 12 2 3 7 12 24 9
Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8
Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated