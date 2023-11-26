Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 10:41 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 12 10 1 1 29 6 31

Juventus 12 9 2 1 19 7 29

AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26

Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24

-----------------------------

Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20

Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20

-----------------------------

Roma 12 5 3 4 22 14 18

Bologna 12 4 6 2 13 10 18

Monza 12 4 5 3 13 11 17

Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

Torino 12 4 4 4 10 14 16

Frosinone 12 4 3 5 17 20 15

Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14

Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14

Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12

Udinese 12 1 8 3 8 15 11

Empoli 12 3 1 8 5 21 10

------------------------------

Cagliari 12 2 3 7 12 24 9

Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8

Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

18 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

19 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

19 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

1 day ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

1 day ago

More Stories From World