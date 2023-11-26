Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 12 10 1 1 29 6 31

Juventus 12 9 2 1 19 7 29

AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26

Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24

-----------------------------

Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20

Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20

-----------------------------

Roma 12 5 3 4 22 14 18

Bologna 12 4 6 2 13 10 18

Monza 13 4 6 3 14 12 18

Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

Torino 12 4 4 4 10 14 16

Frosinone 12 4 3 5 17 20 15

Genoa 12 4 2 6 13 16 14

Lecce 12 3 5 4 13 16 14

Sassuolo 12 3 3 6 16 21 12

Udinese 12 1 8 3 8 15 11

Empoli 12 3 1 8 5 21 10

------------------------------

Cagliari 13 2 4 7 13 25 10

Verona 12 2 2 8 7 16 8

Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

afp

