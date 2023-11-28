Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 13 10 2 1 30 7 32

Juventus 13 9 3 1 20 8 30

AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26

Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24

-----------------------------

Roma 13 6 3 4 25 15 21

Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20

-----------------------------

Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20

Bologna 12 4 6 2 13 10 18

Monza 13 4 6 3 14 12 18

Frosinone 13 5 3 5 19 21 18

Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

Torino 12 4 4 4 10 14 16

Lecce 13 3 6 4 15 18 15

Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 20 24 15

Genoa 13 4 2 7 14 18 14

Udinese 13 1 8 4 9 18 11

Cagliari 13 2 4 7 13 25 10

------------------------------

Empoli 13 3 1 9 8 25 10

Verona 13 2 3 8 9 18 9

Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

