Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 10:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 14 10 3 1 22 9 33
Inter Milan 13 10 2 1 30 7 32
AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26
Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24
-----------------------------
Roma 13 6 3 4 25 15 21
Bologna 13 5 6 2 15 10 21
-----------------------------
Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20
Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20
Frosinone 13 5 3 5 19 21 18
Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18
Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17
Torino 13 4 4 5 10 16 16
Lecce 13 3 6 4 15 18 15
Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 20 24 15
Genoa 13 4 2 7 14 18 14
Udinese 13 1 8 4 9 18 11
Cagliari 13 2 4 7 13 25 10
------------------------------
Empoli 13 3 1 9 8 25 10
Verona 13 2 3 8 9 18 9
Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated