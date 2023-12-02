Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 14 10 3 1 22 9 33

Inter Milan 13 10 2 1 30 7 32

AC Milan 13 8 2 3 21 14 26

Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24

-----------------------------

Roma 13 6 3 4 25 15 21

Bologna 13 5 6 2 15 10 21

-----------------------------

Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20

Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20

Frosinone 13 5 3 5 19 21 18

Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18

Lazio 13 5 2 6 14 15 17

Torino 13 4 4 5 10 16 16

Lecce 13 3 6 4 15 18 15

Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 20 24 15

Genoa 13 4 2 7 14 18 14

Udinese 13 1 8 4 9 18 11

Cagliari 13 2 4 7 13 25 10

------------------------------

Empoli 13 3 1 9 8 25 10

Verona 13 2 3 8 9 18 9

Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated