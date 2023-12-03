Football: Italian Serie A Table
December 03, 2023
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 14 10 3 1 22 9 33
Inter Milan 13 10 2 1 30 7 32
AC Milan 14 9 2 3 24 15 26
Napoli 13 7 3 3 26 14 24
------------------------------
Roma 13 6 3 4 25 15 21
Bologna 13 5 6 2 15 10 21
------------------------------
Atalanta 13 6 2 5 21 13 20
Fiorentina 13 6 2 5 20 17 20
Lazio 14 6 2 6 15 15 20
Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18
Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 18
Torino 13 4 4 5 10 16 16
Lecce 13 3 6 4 15 18 15
Sassuolo 13 4 3 6 20 24 15
Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 15
Udinese 13 1 8 4 9 18 11
Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 11
------------------------------
Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 10
Verona 13 2 3 8 9 18 9
Salernitana 13 1 5 7 10 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated