Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 15 11 3 1 23 9 36

Inter Milan 14 11 2 1 33 7 35

AC Milan 14 9 2 3 24 15 29

Roma 14 7 3 4 27 16 24

------------------------------

Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24

Fiorentina 14 7 2 5 23 17 23

------------------------------

Bologna 14 5 7 2 16 11 22

Atalanta 14 6 2 6 21 16 20

Lazio 14 6 2 6 15 15 20

Torino 14 5 4 5 14 16 19

Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18

Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 18

Lecce 14 3 7 4 16 19 16

Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 15

Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 15

Udinese 14 1 9 4 12 21 12

Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 11

------------------------------

Verona 14 2 4 8 12 21 10

Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 10

Salernitana 14 1 5 8 10 28 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

