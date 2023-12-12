Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Published December 12, 2023

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38

Juventus 15 11 3 1 23 9 36

AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29

Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25

------------------------------

Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25

Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24

------------------------------

Fiorentina 15 7 3 5 24 18 24

Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23

Monza 15 5 6 4 16 14 21

Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

Torino 15 5 5 5 13 16 20

Frosinone 15 5 4 6 20 24 19

Lecce 15 3 8 4 17 20 17

Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 15

Genoa 15 4 3 8 15 20 15

Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12

Empoli 15 3 3 9 10 27 12

------------------------------

Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 10

Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 10

Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

