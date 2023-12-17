Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38

Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37

AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29

Napoli 16 8 3 5 28 19 27

------------------------------

Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25

Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25

------------------------------

Fiorentina 15 7 3 5 24 18 24

Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23

Torino 16 6 5 5 14 16 23

Monza 15 5 6 4 16 14 21

Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20

Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 16

Sassuolo 15 4 3 8 22 28 15

Cagliari 16 3 4 9 16 29 13

Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12

-------------------------------

Empoli 16 3 3 10 10 28 12

Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 10

Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

More Stories From World