Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38

Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37

AC Milan 16 10 2 4 29 18 32

Napoli 16 8 3 5 28 19 27

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 16 8 3 5 25 18 27

Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25

--------------------------------

Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25

Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23

Torino 16 6 5 5 14 16 23

Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

Monza 16 5 6 5 16 17 21

Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20

Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 16

Sassuolo 16 4 4 8 24 30 16

Cagliari 16 3 4 9 16 29 13

Udinese 16 1 10 5 14 27 13

--------------------------------

Empoli 16 3 3 10 10 28 12

Verona 16 2 5 9 13 23 11

Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated