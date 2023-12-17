Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38
Juventus 16 11 4 1 24 10 37
AC Milan 16 10 2 4 29 18 32
Napoli 16 8 3 5 28 19 27
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 16 8 3 5 25 18 27
Roma 15 7 4 4 28 17 25
--------------------------------
Bologna 15 6 7 2 18 12 25
Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23
Torino 16 6 5 5 14 16 23
Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21
Monza 16 5 6 5 16 17 21
Lecce 16 4 8 4 19 21 20
Frosinone 16 5 4 7 21 26 19
Genoa 16 4 4 8 16 21 16
Sassuolo 16 4 4 8 24 30 16
Cagliari 16 3 4 9 16 29 13
Udinese 16 1 10 5 14 27 13
--------------------------------
Empoli 16 3 3 10 10 28 12
Verona 16 2 5 9 13 23 11
Salernitana 15 1 5 9 11 30 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated