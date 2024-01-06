Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 18 14 3 1 42 8 45

Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 43

AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 36

Fiorentina 18 10 3 5 27 18 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32

Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 29

--------------------------------

Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 28

Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 28

Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 27

Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 24

Monza 18 5 7 6 16 18 21

Genoa 19 5 6 8 20 24 21

Lecce 18 4 8 6 19 24 20

Frosinone 18 5 4 9 23 31 19

Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 17

Sassuolo 18 4 4 10 25 33 16

Verona 18 3 5 10 15 24 14

--------------------------------

Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14

Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 13

Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

12 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

12 hours ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

12 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

12 hours ago
Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

12 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

12 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

12 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

12 hours ago
 'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

12 hours ago
 Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition ..

Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition leader's presidential candidac ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World