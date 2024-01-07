Football: Italian Serie A table

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 19 15 3 1 44 9 48

Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 43

AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 36

Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32

Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 29

--------------------------------

Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 28

Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 28

Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 27

Monza 19 6 7 6 19 20 25

Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 24

Genoa 19 5 6 8 20 24 21

Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 21

Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 19

Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 19

Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 17

Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 15

--------------------------------

Verona 19 3 5 11 16 26 14

Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 13

Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.