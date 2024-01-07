Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 19 15 3 1 44 9 48

Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 43

AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 36

Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32

Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 29

--------------------------------

Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 28

Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 28

Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 27

Monza 19 6 7 6 19 20 25

Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 24

Genoa 19 5 6 8 20 24 21

Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 21

Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 19

Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 19

Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 17

Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 15

--------------------------------

Verona 19 3 5 11 16 26 14

Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 13

Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

49 minutes ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

10 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

10 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

10 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

10 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

10 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

10 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

10 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

10 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

10 hours ago

More Stories From World