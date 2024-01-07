Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 19 15 3 1 44 9 48
Juventus 18 13 4 1 27 11 43
AC Milan 18 11 3 4 32 20 36
Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32
Atalanta 18 9 2 7 29 20 29
--------------------------------
Roma 18 8 4 6 30 20 28
Napoli 18 8 4 6 28 21 28
Lazio 18 8 3 7 21 19 27
Monza 19 6 7 6 19 20 25
Torino 18 6 6 6 15 18 24
Genoa 19 5 6 8 20 24 21
Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 21
Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 19
Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 19
Udinese 18 2 11 5 18 28 17
Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 15
--------------------------------
Verona 19 3 5 11 16 26 14
Empoli 18 3 4 11 10 30 13
Salernitana 18 2 6 10 15 36 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.