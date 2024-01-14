Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51

Juventus 19 14 4 1 29 12 46

AC Milan 19 12 3 4 35 20 39

Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32

Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31

--------------------------------

Atalanta 19 9 3 7 30 21 30

Lazio 19 9 3 7 23 20 30

Roma 19 8 5 6 31 21 29

Torino 20 7 7 6 18 18 28

Monza 20 6 7 7 20 25 25

Genoa 20 5 7 8 20 24 22

Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 21

Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 19

Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 19

Udinese 19 2 11 6 19 30 17

Verona 20 4 5 11 18 27 17

--------------------------------

Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 15

Empoli 20 3 4 13 11 35 13

Salernitana 20 2 6 12 17 40 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

10 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

10 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

10 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

10 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

10 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

10 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

10 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

11 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

11 hours ago

More Stories From World