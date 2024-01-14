Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51
Juventus 19 14 4 1 29 12 46
AC Milan 19 12 3 4 35 20 39
Fiorentina 19 10 3 6 27 19 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 19 8 8 3 22 16 32
Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31
--------------------------------
Atalanta 19 9 3 7 30 21 30
Lazio 19 9 3 7 23 20 30
Roma 19 8 5 6 31 21 29
Torino 20 7 7 6 18 18 28
Monza 20 6 7 7 20 25 25
Genoa 20 5 7 8 20 24 22
Lecce 19 4 9 6 20 25 21
Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 26 33 19
Frosinone 19 5 4 10 25 34 19
Udinese 19 2 11 6 19 30 17
Verona 20 4 5 11 18 27 17
--------------------------------
Cagliari 19 3 6 10 17 32 15
Empoli 20 3 4 13 11 35 13
Salernitana 20 2 6 12 17 40 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
