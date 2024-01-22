Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51

Juventus 20 15 4 1 32 12 49

AC Milan 21 14 3 4 41 23 45

Fiorentina 20 10 4 6 29 21 34

--------------------------------

Atalanta 20 10 3 7 35 21 33

Lazio 20 10 3 7 24 20 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 20 8 8 4 23 18 32

Roma 21 9 5 7 34 25 32

Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31

Torino 20 7 7 6 18 18 28

Genoa 21 6 7 8 22 25 25

Monza 21 6 7 8 20 28 25

Frosinone 21 6 4 11 28 40 22

Lecce 20 4 9 7 20 26 21

Sassuolo 20 5 4 11 26 36 19

Udinese 21 2 12 7 23 35 18

Cagliari 21 4 6 11 20 36 18

--------------------------------

Verona 21 4 5 12 19 29 17

Empoli 21 4 4 13 14 35 16

Salernitana 21 2 6 13 18 42 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated