Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 21 16 4 1 35 12 52
Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51
AC Milan 21 14 3 4 41 23 45
Fiorentina 20 10 4 6 29 21 34
Atalanta 20 10 3 7 35 21 33
Lazio 20 10 3 7 24 20 33
Bologna 20 8 8 4 23 18 32
Roma 21 9 5 7 34 25 32
Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31
Torino 21 8 7 6 20 19 31
Genoa 21 6 7 8 22 25 25
Monza 21 6 7 8 20 28 25
Frosinone 21 6 4 11 28 40 22
Lecce 21 4 9 8 20 29 21
Sassuolo 20 5 4 11 26 36 19
Udinese 21 2 12 7 23 35 18
Cagliari 22 4 6 12 21 38 18
Verona 21 4 5 12 19 29 17
Empoli 21 4 4 13 14 35 16
Salernitana 21 2 6 13 18 42 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
