Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 22 16 5 1 36 13 53

Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51

AC Milan 22 14 4 4 43 25 46

Atalanta 21 11 3 7 37 21 36

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 20 10 4 6 29 21 34

Lazio 20 10 3 7 24 20 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 21 8 9 4 25 20 33

Roma 21 9 5 7 34 25 32

Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31

Torino 21 8 7 6 20 19 31

Genoa 21 6 7 8 22 25 25

Monza 21 6 7 8 20 28 25

Frosinone 21 6 4 11 28 40 22

Lecce 21 4 9 8 20 29 21

Sassuolo 20 5 4 11 26 36 19

Udinese 22 2 12 8 23 37 18

Cagliari 22 4 6 12 21 38 18

--------------------------------

Verona 21 4 5 12 19 29 17

Empoli 22 4 5 13 15 36 17

Salernitana 21 2 6 13 18 42 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.

