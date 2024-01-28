Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 22 16 5 1 36 13 53
Inter Milan 20 16 3 1 49 10 51
AC Milan 22 14 4 4 43 25 46
Atalanta 21 11 3 7 37 21 36
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 20 10 4 6 29 21 34
Lazio 20 10 3 7 24 20 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 21 8 9 4 25 20 33
Roma 21 9 5 7 34 25 32
Napoli 20 9 4 7 30 25 31
Torino 21 8 7 6 20 19 31
Genoa 21 6 7 8 22 25 25
Monza 21 6 7 8 20 28 25
Frosinone 21 6 4 11 28 40 22
Lecce 21 4 9 8 20 29 21
Sassuolo 20 5 4 11 26 36 19
Udinese 22 2 12 8 23 37 18
Cagliari 22 4 6 12 21 38 18
--------------------------------
Verona 21 4 5 12 19 29 17
Empoli 22 4 5 13 15 36 17
Salernitana 21 2 6 13 18 42 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
LeBron and Lakers beat Curry's Warriors in double overtime classic13 minutes ago
-
Fear, uncertainty and grief year after Turkey's quake13 minutes ago
-
French farmers unions vow Paris 'siege' in pay, conditions battle23 minutes ago
-
US strikes Huthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker24 minutes ago
-
Cycling: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race results43 minutes ago
-
Scotland's White injury scare as Toulon edge La Rochelle43 minutes ago
-
'The sun didn't sting so much before': fires stun Colombia's Andes44 minutes ago
-
Barca coach Xavi says will leave at end of season54 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated2 hours ago
-
Sixth-tier Maidstone stun Ipswich, Luton dump out Everton in FA Cup 4th round2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated2 hours ago
-
Five-goal Villarreal stun Barca in thriller, Madrid take Liga lead2 hours ago