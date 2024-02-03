Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 21 17 3 1 50 10 54
Juventus 22 16 5 1 36 13 53
AC Milan 22 14 4 4 43 25 46
Atalanta 21 11 3 7 37 21 36
--------------------------------
Roma 22 10 5 7 36 26 35
Lazio 21 10 4 7 24 20 34
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 22 10 4 8 31 25 34
Bologna 21 8 9 4 25 20 33
Napoli 21 9 5 7 30 25 32
Torino 21 8 7 6 20 19 31
Genoa 22 7 7 8 24 26 28
Monza 22 7 7 8 21 28 28
Lecce 23 5 9 9 24 33 24
Frosinone 22 6 5 11 29 41 23
Sassuolo 21 5 4 12 26 37 19
Verona 22 4 6 12 20 30 18
Udinese 22 2 12 8 23 37 18
--------------------------------
Cagliari 22 4 6 12 21 38 18
Empoli 22 4 5 13 15 36 17
Salernitana 22 2 6 14 19 44 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
