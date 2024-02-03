Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 21 17 3 1 50 10 54

Juventus 22 16 5 1 36 13 53

AC Milan 22 14 4 4 43 25 46

Atalanta 21 11 3 7 37 21 36

--------------------------------

Roma 22 10 5 7 36 26 35

Lazio 21 10 4 7 24 20 34

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 22 10 4 8 31 25 34

Bologna 21 8 9 4 25 20 33

Napoli 21 9 5 7 30 25 32

Torino 21 8 7 6 20 19 31

Genoa 22 7 7 8 24 26 28

Monza 22 7 7 8 21 28 28

Lecce 23 5 9 9 24 33 24

Frosinone 22 6 5 11 29 41 23

Sassuolo 21 5 4 12 26 37 19

Verona 22 4 6 12 20 30 18

Udinese 22 2 12 8 23 37 18

--------------------------------

Cagliari 22 4 6 12 21 38 18

Empoli 22 4 5 13 15 36 17

Salernitana 22 2 6 14 19 44 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated