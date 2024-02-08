Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 22 18 3 1 51 10 57
Juventus 23 16 5 2 36 14 53
AC Milan 23 15 4 4 46 27 49
Atalanta 22 12 3 7 40 22 39
--------------------------------
Roma 23 11 5 7 40 26 38
Bologna 22 9 9 4 29 22 36
--------------------------------
Napoli 22 10 5 7 32 26 35
Fiorentina 22 10 4 8 31 25 34
Lazio 22 10 4 8 25 23 34
Torino 22 8 8 6 20 19 32
Genoa 23 7 8 8 24 26 29
Monza 23 7 8 8 21 28 29
Lecce 23 5 9 9 24 33 24
Frosinone 23 6 5 12 31 44 23
Sassuolo 22 5 4 13 28 41 19
Udinese 23 2 13 8 23 37 19
Verona 23 4 6 13 21 32 18
--------------------------------
Cagliari 23 4 6 13 21 42 18
Empoli 23 4 6 13 15 36 18
Salernitana 23 2 7 14 19 44 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
More Stories From World
-
Christian Horner - Red Bull mastermind in the eye of a storm6 minutes ago
-
Blinken says still 'space for agreement' on Gaza hostages7 minutes ago
-
Nigerians celebrate tense Africa Cup semi-final win16 minutes ago
-
EU says Senegal election delay 'taints' democratic tradition16 minutes ago
-
De Rossi's revitalised Roma face first test against Inter16 minutes ago
-
Spanish farmers block roads for second day26 minutes ago
-
US finds missing helicopter, searching for five Marines26 minutes ago
-
New kind of football in the land of Pele as NFL booms in Brazil26 minutes ago
-
World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor26 minutes ago
-
Chaotic US Republicans frustrate efforts to rescue Ukraine aid26 minutes ago
-
Disney beats forecasts as streaming struggles improve26 minutes ago
-
Chelsea beat Aston Villa to ease pressure on Pochettino26 minutes ago