Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 22 18 3 1 51 10 57

Juventus 23 16 5 2 36 14 53

AC Milan 23 15 4 4 46 27 49

Atalanta 22 12 3 7 40 22 39

--------------------------------

Roma 23 11 5 7 40 26 38

Bologna 22 9 9 4 29 22 36

--------------------------------

Napoli 22 10 5 7 32 26 35

Fiorentina 22 10 4 8 31 25 34

Lazio 22 10 4 8 25 23 34

Torino 22 8 8 6 20 19 32

Genoa 23 7 8 8 24 26 29

Monza 23 7 8 8 21 28 29

Lecce 23 5 9 9 24 33 24

Frosinone 23 6 5 12 31 44 23

Sassuolo 22 5 4 13 28 41 19

Udinese 23 2 13 8 23 37 19

Verona 23 4 6 13 21 32 18

--------------------------------

Cagliari 23 4 6 13 21 42 18

Empoli 23 4 6 13 15 36 18

Salernitana 23 2 7 14 19 44 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated.

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

8 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

9 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

9 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

9 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

9 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

9 hours ago
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

9 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

9 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

9 hours ago
 8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use righ ..

8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) proj ..

ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project

9 hours ago

More Stories From World