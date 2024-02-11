Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 22 18 3 1 51 10 57
Juventus 23 16 5 2 36 14 53
AC Milan 23 15 4 4 46 27 49
Atalanta 22 12 3 7 40 22 39
--------------------------------
Roma 23 11 5 7 40 26 38
Lazio 23 11 4 8 28 24 37
--------------------------------
Bologna 22 9 9 4 29 22 36
Napoli 22 10 5 7 32 26 35
Fiorentina 22 10 4 8 31 25 34
Torino 22 8 8 6 20 19 32
Genoa 23 7 8 8 24 26 29
Monza 23 7 8 8 21 28 29
Lecce 23 5 9 9 24 33 24
Frosinone 23 6 5 12 31 44 23
Empoli 24 5 6 13 18 37 21
Sassuolo 22 5 4 13 28 41 19
Udinese 23 2 13 8 23 37 19
--------------------------------
Verona 23 4 6 13 21 32 18
Cagliari 24 4 6 14 22 45 18
Salernitana 24 2 7 15 20 47 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
