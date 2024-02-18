Open Menu

Published February 18, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 24 20 3 1 59 12 63

Juventus 25 16 6 3 38 17 54

AC Milan 24 16 4 4 47 27 52

Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45

--------------------------------

Bologna 25 12 9 4 37 23 45

Roma 24 11 5 8 42 30 38

--------------------------------

Lazio 24 11 4 9 29 26 37

Fiorentina 24 11 4 9 36 28 37

Napoli 24 10 6 8 33 28 36

Torino 24 9 9 6 23 20 36

Monza 24 7 9 8 21 28 30

Genoa 25 7 9 9 26 31 30

Lecce 25 5 9 11 24 39 24

Frosinone 24 6 5 13 32 49 23

Udinese 24 3 13 8 24 37 22

Empoli 24 5 6 13 18 37 21

Sassuolo 24 5 5 14 29 45 20

--------------------------------

Verona 25 4 8 13 23 34 20

Cagliari 24 4 6 14 22 45 18

Salernitana 25 2 7 16 20 51 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

More Stories From World