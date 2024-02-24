Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 24 20 3 1 59 12 63
Juventus 25 16 6 3 38 17 54
AC Milan 25 16 4 5 49 31 52
Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45
Roma 25 12 5 8 45 30 41
-----------------------------------
Lazio 25 12 4 9 31 26 40
Fiorentina 25 11 5 9 37 29 38
Napoli 24 10 6 8 33 28 36
Torino 25 9 9 7 23 22 36
Monza 25 8 9 8 25 30 33
Genoa 25 7 9 9 26 31 30
Lecce 25 5 9 11 24 39 24
Udinese 25 3 14 8 25 38 23
Frosinone 25 6 5 14 32 52 23
Empoli 25 5 7 13 19 38 22
Sassuolo 24 5 5 14 29 45 20
-----------------------------------
Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20
Cagliari 25 4 7 14 23 46 19
Salernitana 25 2 7 16 20 51 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
