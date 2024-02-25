Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 24 20 3 1 59 12 63
Juventus 25 16 6 3 38 17 54
AC Milan 25 16 4 5 49 31 52
Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45
Roma 25 12 5 8 45 30 41
-----------------------------------
Lazio 25 12 4 9 31 26 40
Fiorentina 25 11 5 9 37 29 38
Napoli 24 10 6 8 33 28 36
Torino 25 9 9 7 23 22 36
Monza 26 9 9 8 27 30 36
Genoa 26 8 9 9 28 31 33
Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25
Lecce 25 5 9 11 24 39 24
Udinese 26 3 14 9 25 40 23
Frosinone 25 6 5 14 32 52 23
Sassuolo 25 5 5 15 31 48 20
-----------------------------------
Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20
Cagliari 25 4 7 14 23 46 19
Salernitana 26 2 7 17 20 53 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From World
-
Australia win rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs6 seconds ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results10 seconds ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League tables16 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated23 seconds ago
-
US, UK launch new wave of strikes against Yemen's Huthis34 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP Rio Open results20 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Mexico Open scores20 minutes ago
-
'Oppenheimer' wins top SAG prize as actors hail strike success20 minutes ago
-
Trump coasts to another victory in race for Republican nomination20 minutes ago
-
List of Screen Actors Guild Award winners20 minutes ago
-
Actors bring the flair to SAG Awards red carpet20 minutes ago
-
Top takeaways from the South Carolina primary20 minutes ago