Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 25 21 3 1 63 12 66
Juventus 26 17 6 3 41 19 57
AC Milan 25 16 4 5 49 31 52
Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45
Roma 25 12 5 8 45 30 41
-----------------------------------
Lazio 25 12 4 9 31 26 40
Fiorentina 25 11 5 9 37 29 38
Napoli 25 10 7 8 34 29 37
Torino 25 9 9 7 23 22 36
Monza 26 9 9 8 27 30 36
Genoa 26 8 9 9 28 31 33
Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25
Lecce 26 5 9 12 24 43 24
Udinese 26 3 14 9 25 40 23
Frosinone 26 6 5 15 34 55 23
Sassuolo 25 5 5 15 31 48 20
-----------------------------------
Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20
Cagliari 26 4 8 14 24 47 20
Salernitana 26 2 7 17 20 53 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
25 killed in road crash in Tanzania: president6 minutes ago
-
W.African bloc lifts sanctions against Guinea, Mali6 minutes ago
-
Martinez joins Serie A's 100 club as Inter stay nine clear6 minutes ago
-
Jurel, Ashwin turn the tables on England as India chase 19216 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table16 minutes ago
-
UNGA president urges quick support to UN agency for Palestinians amid funding cuts1 hour ago
-
China plans to import 5,000 tons of sesame from Pakistan this year: Xi Jianlog3 hours ago
-
Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments5 hours ago
-
Half of Western arms to Ukraine delivered late: defence minister7 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Ashwin bags five as India chase 192 in England Test8 hours ago