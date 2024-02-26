Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 25 21 3 1 63 12 66

Juventus 26 17 6 3 41 19 57

AC Milan 25 16 4 5 49 31 52

Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45

Roma 25 12 5 8 45 30 41

-----------------------------------

Lazio 25 12 4 9 31 26 40

Fiorentina 25 11 5 9 37 29 38

Napoli 25 10 7 8 34 29 37

Torino 25 9 9 7 23 22 36

Monza 26 9 9 8 27 30 36

Genoa 26 8 9 9 28 31 33

Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25

Lecce 26 5 9 12 24 43 24

Udinese 26 3 14 9 25 40 23

Frosinone 26 6 5 15 34 55 23

Sassuolo 25 5 5 15 31 48 20

-----------------------------------

Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20

Cagliari 26 4 8 14 24 47 20

Salernitana 26 2 7 17 20 53 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

